Krafton invests $250 million in India, bringing total to over $500 million
Business
Krafton, the company behind PUBG and BGMI, is putting $250 million into India over the next few years.
The money will go toward AI, robotics, and deep tech, bringing its total planned investment in India to more than $500 million.
Krafton owned BGMI tops 260 million downloads
India's huge base of internet and smartphone users makes it a key market for Krafton.
Even after PUBG Mobile was banned in 2020 and BGMI got banned in 2022, Krafton bounced back: BGMI now has over 260 million downloads and a lighter version is coming soon.
The company has also backed about 18 companies (like Nodwin Gaming), bought Real Cricket's studio Nautilus Mobile, and even met with Prime Minister Modi to talk future technology collaborations.