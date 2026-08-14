Krafton's India investments hit $900 million, backing consumer internet and AI
Krafton, the company behind Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), is making a big move, its total investments in India hit $900 million this year.
Instead of focusing on gaming, Krafton's focus in India will be on consumer internet platforms and artificial intelligence.
They're setting aside $50 million to $60 million each year, aiming to support five venture capital funds and six startups directly.
Krafton eyes Indian-language voice AI startups
Krafton's investment approach has shifted from gaming to broader tech sectors.
Nihansh Bhat, who leads corporate development at Krafton India, shared that funding for two VC funds and three startups will be finalized by 2026.
The company has already backed audio streaming platform Kuku FM and fintech player Cashfree, plus joined Mirae Asset for a massive startup fund earlier this year.
Now, they're especially interested in AI startups working on Indian-language voice applications, showing they're serious about exploring new opportunities beyond games.