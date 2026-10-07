Krasha Financial Services to launch litigation finance platform in India
Krasha Financial Services is gearing up to launch a new litigation finance platform in India in Q4 FY2026-27.
The idea? To fund big commercial disputes, think cases with a minimum claim value of US$10 million, at a time when the global litigation funding market is set to jump from $29 billion to more than $43 billion by 2031.
With more than 50 million pending legal cases in India and not much happening yet in litigation finance, Krasha sees a real opening here.
Krasha seeks institutional investors
Krasha wants to bring in institutional investors by carefully picking which claims are worth backing.
CFO Avdhesh Singh says this is a chance for private capital and international partners to help fund large claims.
To boost its expertise, Krasha is looking at teaming up with a U.K.-based legal finance firm.
This new venture will run separately from its other financial platforms, marking Krasha's big step into the Indian legal funding scene.