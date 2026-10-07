Krasha Financial Services to launch litigation finance platform in India

Krasha Financial Services is gearing up to launch a new litigation finance platform in India in Q4 FY2026-27.

The idea? To fund big commercial disputes, think cases with a minimum claim value of US$10 million, at a time when the global litigation funding market is set to jump from $29 billion to more than $43 billion by 2031.

With more than 50 million pending legal cases in India and not much happening yet in litigation finance, Krasha sees a real opening here.