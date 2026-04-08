KreditBee raises $280 million, valuation $1.5 billion, targets FY27 IPO
Business
Fintech startup KreditBee just scored $280 million in fresh funding, bumping its valuation up to $1.5 billion. The round was hugely popular with investors.
CEO Madhusudan credits this to the company's strong track record and smart risk management.
Founded in 2018, KreditBee has now raised more than $500 million and is setting its sights on an IPO during FY27.
KreditBee surpasses 30 million users, adopts AI
KreditBee has grown fast, now boasting more than 30 million registered users and more than 10 million app downloads.
The team is betting big on AI to make lending smoother: think chatbots that help customers with loan decisions and smarter ways to handle many applications.
With an IPO on the horizon, KreditBee hopes these moves will keep it ahead in the digital lending game.