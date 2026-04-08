KreditBee raises $280 million, valuation $1.5 billion, targets FY27 IPO

KreditBee surpasses 30 million users, adopts AI

KreditBee has grown fast, now boasting more than 30 million registered users and more than 10 million app downloads.

The team is betting big on AI to make lending smoother: think chatbots that help customers with loan decisions and smarter ways to handle many applications.

With an IPO on the horizon, KreditBee hopes these moves will keep it ahead in the digital lending game.