KreditBee reaches $1.5B valuation after $280 million raise, total $540 million

KreditBee expands secured and MSME lending

The new funds will help KreditBee expand its secured and MSME lending, think loans for small businesses and property.

Since starting in 2018, they've handed out over 60 million loans and grown their assets under management to ₹15,000 crore. An IPO is on the horizon too.

CEO Madhusudan E says stable risk management has been key: Our risk management has been very stable even during big events like COVID or the down cycles like the MFI (Micro Finance Institutions) crisis in 2024.

That is what got rewarded, and we got good interest from investors, almost 3x the demand,

Last year alone, they reported ₹2,700 crore in revenue and ₹473 crore profit, pretty solid numbers for a young company.