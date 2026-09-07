Kris Gopalakrishnan responds to Geoffrey Hinton, says AI creates jobs
Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan says AI isn't here to steal our jobs. In fact, he thinks it'll create even more opportunities.
He was responding to a viral video where AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton admitted he got it wrong about AI replacing radiologists.
Gopalakrishnan points out that as AI makes things faster and more efficient, demand in different fields actually goes up, opening doors for new kinds of work.
Geoffrey Hinton admits radiology prediction premature
Back in 2016, Hinton predicted that AI would take over radiology within five years. Now, he admits that call was "way early."
Instead of wiping out jobs, smarter tech has led to more scans being done, so radiologists are busier than ever. Plus, their roles go beyond just reading images; they work closely with patients too.
Gopalakrishnan believes this is a sign we'll see similar job growth across other industries as well.