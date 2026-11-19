Kris Gopalakrishnan urges India to diversify tech for strategic independence
Infosys former CEO and co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, chairman of Axilor Ventures, is urging India not to rely too heavily on any single tech provider, especially after recent Microsoft outages and US restrictions on AI models.
Speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he said, "Don't put all your eggs into one basket," and called for India to build its own diverse tech solutions for strategic independence.
Kris Gopalakrishnan calls for homegrown AI
Gopalakrishnan wants India to create homegrown AI that actually fits local needs: think healthcare, education, logistics, and manufacturing.
He also emphasized keeping these technologies affordable so more people can benefit.
Plus, he believes businesses should update their processes and retrain workers to really make the most of what AI can offer.