Krispy Kreme: buy 1 Original Glazed dozen get 2nd $0.89
Krispy Kreme is throwing a birthday bash this Friday, July 17, 2026, with a deal that's hard to pass up.
If you buy a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts at regular price, you can grab another dozen for only $0.89.
It is its way of saying thanks and celebrating nearly nine decades of spreading joy, so if you've got a sweet tooth, now's your chance.
In-store drive-thru 2 dozen, online 1
The offer is good for in-store, drive-thru, online pickup, and delivery orders.
Just note the limits: in-store and drive-thru customers can get two dozen donuts per each customer, while online pickup and delivery will be limited to one dozen.
Founded 1937, Krispy Kreme honors heritage
Founded back in 1937 in North Carolina by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme still sticks to its original mission, serving up those iconic glazed doughnuts fresh.
Now with shops in more than 40 countries, it is using this birthday deal to honor its heritage and thank fans who keep coming back for more.