Kristalina Georgieva urges debt cuts and tackling inequality now
International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva is sounding the alarm: countries need to cut down debt and tackle inequality, especially with AI changing the game fast.
She points to heavy borrowing and global tensions, from the Middle East to Ukraine, as reasons leaders cannot afford to wait.
Her message comes right before major International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Bangkok.
Georgieva backs AI rules, inflation control
Georgieva says while AI is helping some economies grow (think China and India), it also brings fresh risks, especially for countries already struggling with debt or high prices.
She is calling for smarter public spending, better inflation control, and clear rules around AI.
The goal? Keep economies stable and make sure tech progress does not leave people behind.