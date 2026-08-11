Krystal Integrated Services shares rise 4.14% after ₹740cr government contracts
Business
Krystal Integrated Services saw its shares rise 4.14% on Tuesday, 11 August 2026 after landing two major government contracts worth ₹740 crore.
The stock opened higher and even touched ₹633.90 during the day, reflecting the buzz around this big win.
Krystal to handle ₹2,960.25cr Swachh work
The contracts are part of Maharashtra's Swachh Mission (Urban) and cover building sewage treatment plants and sewer networks in Pune and Nagpur over two years.
Krystal is teaming up with LC Infra in a consortium, handling 40% of the work, amounting to approximately ₹2,960.25 crore.
This move is set to boost Krystal's project portfolio and could mean solid revenue growth ahead.