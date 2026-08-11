Krystal Integrated Services shares rise 4.14% after ₹740cr government contracts

The contracts are part of Maharashtra's Swachh Mission (Urban) and cover building sewage treatment plants and sewer networks in Pune and Nagpur over two years.

Krystal is teaming up with LC Infra in a consortium, handling 40% of the work, amounting to approximately ₹2,960.25 crore.

This move is set to boost Krystal's project portfolio and could mean solid revenue growth ahead.