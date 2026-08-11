Krystal Integrated Services wins ₹296 cr EPC contracts in Maharashtra

These projects will run for two years under the EPC model, marking a major step for Krystal in the wastewater management space.

The company's been on a roll lately, also picking up a ₹364 crore healthcare contract in Tamil Nadu and its associate Advait Krystal Solar Energy SPV securing a ₹138 crore rooftop solar project in Maharashtra.

Chairperson and Managing Director Neeta Prasad Lad says these wins are all about sustainable growth and creating long-term value, something she's clearly excited about.