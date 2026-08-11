Krystal Integrated Services wins ₹296 cr EPC contracts in Maharashtra
Krystal Integrated Services just landed a big win, a ₹296 crore share in two Maharashtra government contracts under Swachh Maharashtra Mission 2.0.
Alongside LC Infra Projects, they'll help develop sewage treatment plants and sewer networks on an EPC basis, aiming to boost cleaner cities in Pune and Nagpur.
Krystal highlights sustainable growth after wins
These projects will run for two years under the EPC model, marking a major step for Krystal in the wastewater management space.
The company's been on a roll lately, also picking up a ₹364 crore healthcare contract in Tamil Nadu and its associate Advait Krystal Solar Energy SPV securing a ₹138 crore rooftop solar project in Maharashtra.
Chairperson and Managing Director Neeta Prasad Lad says these wins are all about sustainable growth and creating long-term value, something she's clearly excited about.