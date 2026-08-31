Kudumbashree Onam markets from 14 districts generate ₹10.07cr sales
Kudumbashree's Onam markets, held across all 14 districts from August 20 to 25, just pulled off a record ₹10.07 crore in sales.
The markets were organized to support the Keralam government's market intervention efforts and ensure adequate supply of quality vegetables and flowers during Onam, and over 33,000 groups of women farmers saw their products fly off the shelves.
Onakkani expands acreage, Nirappolima cultivates flowers
Most of the buzz came from two big programs: Onakkani, which expanded pesticide-free vegetable cultivation from 8,913 acres to nearly 20,500 acres this year and sold 1,580.88 tons of vegetables (think cowpea, okra, tomatoes) for ₹8.91 crore, and Nirappolima, where around 5,500 JLG farm groups cultivated 113.17 tons of flowers (mainly marigolds), adding another ₹1.16 crore.
Thrissur topped sales among districts with ₹2.85 crore, showing just how much these initiatives are boosting incomes for women farmers during festival season.