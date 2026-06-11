Kumar Mangalam Birla outlines Vodafone Idea turnaround with ₹4,730cr proposal

Vodafone Idea's 4.3bn warrants raise ₹4,730cr

The new funds come from 4.3 billion warrants priced at ₹11 each, with 25% paid upfront.

About ₹1,730 crore will go into tech upgrades, while ₹3,000 crore helps cut debt.

If all warrants convert later, Aditya Birla Group's stake jumps to 13%, and total promoter equity rises to 28.5%.

The government's share will drop slightly from 49% to 47%.