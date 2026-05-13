Kumar Mangalam Birla to lead Vodafone Idea fundraising May 16

Vodafone Idea still needs ₹95,000cr

This move comes right after the government cut Vodafone Idea's dues by over ₹23,000 crore and pushed payment deadlines way into the future.

Even so, the company still needs a massive ₹95,000 crore, including around ₹45,000 crore for capital expenditure.

Talks are ongoing with State Bank of India and other lenders for fresh loans, while Aditya Birla Group has already chipped in ₹2,075 crore in 2024.