Kunal Shah to head WhatsApp at Meta after leaving Cred

Big move in the tech world: Kunal Shah, founder of Cred, is leaving his board and promoter roles to head WhatsApp worldwide at Meta.

He's converted his promoter stake into public shares but still owns about 20% of Cred through personal and family holdings.

The source states that Shah resigned as a board member and stepped down as promoter on June 22, leaving him without a managerial seat on Cred's table, and does not indicate that he remains CEO or will stay on during a transition.