Kusumgar IPO allotment finalized Monday; applicants can check status

Kusumgar ₹650cr IPO listing July 15

This ₹650 crore IPO was priced between ₹398 to ₹419 per share and saw huge interest from all types of investors: QIBs oversubscribed by 284.10 times, NIIs by 165.46 times, and retail by over 26 times.

Kusumgar shares are set to list on NSE and BSE on July 15, with a strong gray market premium hinting at a possible listing price of around ₹579.

Investors seem pretty optimistic about where this is headed!