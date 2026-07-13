Kusumgar IPO allotment finalized Monday; applicants can check status
Business
Kusumgar's IPO allotment is being finalized this Monday after a massive buzz: subscriptions hit 128.85 times the available shares.
If you applied, you can check your status easily on the registrar's site or the NSE portal using your PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID.
Kusumgar ₹650cr IPO listing July 15
This ₹650 crore IPO was priced between ₹398 to ₹419 per share and saw huge interest from all types of investors: QIBs oversubscribed by 284.10 times, NIIs by 165.46 times, and retail by over 26 times.
Kusumgar shares are set to list on NSE and BSE on July 15, with a strong gray market premium hinting at a possible listing price of around ₹579.
Investors seem pretty optimistic about where this is headed!