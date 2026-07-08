Kusumgar IPO fully subscribed within hours, GMP nears 40%

Issue details

Everything to know about the IPO

The Kusumgar IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1.55 crore equity shares at a price band of ₹398-₹419 per share. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offering. Investors can apply for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples thereafter, with the minimum investment for retail investors being ₹14,665 at the upper price band.