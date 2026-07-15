Kusumgar IPO stock jumps over 50%, nearly 129x oversubscribed

Analysts say it's smart to take some profits now and keep an eye on your remaining shares with a stop-loss at ₹520.

Some experts are wary because Kusumgar's recent financials rely heavily on a one-time CFF parachute order.

Still, others see long-term potential in defense fabrics, and have set targets as high as ₹800 if future orders come through.

So, exciting start, but maybe don't get carried away just yet.