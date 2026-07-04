This company will lead India's IPO calendar next week

Listing plans

Listing on BSE, NSE

Kusumgar intends to list its shares on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The tentative listing date is July 15. Retail investors will have to bid for a minimum of 35 shares at the upper price band, which translates to an investment of ₹14,665. Allotment will be finalized by July 13 while refunds/credit of shares are likely by July 14.