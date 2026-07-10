Kusumgar Limited IPO oversubscribed nearly 136 times as institutions lead

Kusumgar OFS raises no company funds

This ₹650 crore IPO was an offer for sale by existing shareholders, so Kusumgar itself won't get new funds: the goal is more about boosting brand visibility and giving current investors an exit.

Shares will list on BSE and NSE this Wednesday, July 15.

The gray market premium hints at a strong debut price of around ₹582 per share, almost 39% above the issue price, a solid start if you're tracking new listings.