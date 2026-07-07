Kusumgar opens offer for sale IPO July 8-10 raising ₹650cr

Gray market shows ₹166 premium

The gray market is showing strong interest: shares are trading at a ₹166 premium, hinting at possible 40% gains on listing day (around ₹585 per share).

Employees get a little extra love too, with a special discount of ₹39 per share and a reserved quota worth ₹3.5 crore.

Kusumgar has seen steady growth lately, and after the IPO it'll be listed on both BSE and NSE.