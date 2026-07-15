Kusumgar shares surge 37% as 650cr IPO oversubscribed nearly 129x
Business
Kusumgar shares just had a dream start on the stock market; its shares jumped up to 37% over the IPO price as soon as trading began today.
The ₹650 crore IPO, open from July 8 to 10, saw massive interest and was oversubscribed nearly 129 times.
Shares were priced between ₹398 and ₹419 each.
Kusumgar lists ₹574 BSE ₹569 NSE
Kusumgar's shares listed at ₹574 on BSE and ₹569 on NSE, almost exactly matching gray market predictions of a big debut.
This launch pushed the company's market value to over ₹6,000 crore, showing investors were seriously excited about getting in early.