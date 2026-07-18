Why you can't catch a Kuwait Airways flight right now
What's the story
Kuwait Airways has announced a major change in its flight schedule, owing to the closure of the country's airspace today. The national carrier said that most of its scheduled flights have been rescheduled due to this unexpected situation. Passengers are advised to check their booking status as the situation evolves.
Passenger communication
Airline will notify passengers about flight changes
Kuwait Airways has assured its customers that it will keep them updated about any changes to their flights.
The airline said it will send notifications and text messages to the phone numbers registered in passengers' bookings.
This is part of their effort to keep travelers informed amid these sudden changes in flight schedules due to the airspace closure.
Customer service
Kuwait Airways provides additional support for travelers
Kuwait Airways has also advised its passengers to keep an eye on flight updates before heading to the airport.
The airline's customer service can be reached by travelers in Kuwait at 171 or those outside the country at +965 24345555 or 171.
WhatsApp assistance is also available at +965 1802050, ensuring that all customers have access to timely information and support during this period of uncertainty.