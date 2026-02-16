Kwality Wall's to list today: What to know

Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd, spun off from Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), was set to list and begin trading on the stock market on Monday, February 16, 2026. This marks HUL's move to let its ice cream business stand on its own.

Ice cream business estimated to have annual revenue of ₹1,800cr Shares were set to list on both BSE and NSE.

With nearly 235 crore shares issued in a 1:1 swap with HUL shareholders, the ice cream business is estimated to have annual revenue of around ₹1,800 crore—about 3% of HUL's total revenue.

India's 1st pure-play listed ice cream company Now India's first pure-play listed ice cream company, Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd brings together big brands like Kwality Wall's, Cornetto, and Magnum under one roof.

The demerger was finalized in December 2025 (effective December 1, 2025; record date December 5, 2025).