Kwality Wall's to list today: What to know
Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd, spun off from Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), was set to list and begin trading on the stock market on Monday, February 16, 2026.
This marks HUL's move to let its ice cream business stand on its own.
Ice cream business estimated to have annual revenue of ₹1,800cr
Shares were set to list on both BSE and NSE.
With nearly 235 crore shares issued in a 1:1 swap with HUL shareholders, the ice cream business is estimated to have annual revenue of around ₹1,800 crore—about 3% of HUL's total revenue.
India's 1st pure-play listed ice cream company
Now India's first pure-play listed ice cream company, Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd brings together big brands like Kwality Wall's, Cornetto, and Magnum under one roof.
The demerger was finalized in December 2025 (effective December 1, 2025; record date December 5, 2025).
HUL's financial performance in Q3 FY26
In Q3 FY26, HUL saw revenue rise by 5.6% to ₹16,441 crore but net profit from ongoing operations dipped by 30%.
However, total net profit jumped 121% year-on-year to ₹6,603 crore, primarily driven by one-off impacts from portfolio transformation actions.
The split is expected to help HUL focus on its remaining business and provide clarity on Kwality Wall's standalone valuation and growth trajectory.