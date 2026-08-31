Kwick Forensic Solutions IPO oversubscribed 271.29 times August 31 2026
Kwick Forensic Solutions's IPO saw enormous demand, getting oversubscribed by 271.29 times on August 31, 2026.
Investors rushed in with bids for 109.55 crore shares, while only 40.38 lakh were actually up for grabs, bringing in offers worth more than ₹9,860 crore, way above the company's market capitalisation of ₹192.92 crore.
Kwick profits rise 57.8% to 13.5cr
Retail investors led the frenzy, oversubscribing their share by a huge 316.1 times.
The IPO aimed to raise ₹50.77 crore with shares priced at ₹85 to 90 each and is likely to commence on the BSE SME platform on September 3, 2026, where gray market buzz suggests a strong debut (shares are trading at a hefty premium).
Kwick's profit grew 57.8% to ₹13.5 crore in the year ended March 2026 and revenue soared to ₹105.7 crore, helping fuel all the excitement around its listing.