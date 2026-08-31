Kwick Forensic Solutions IPO oversubscribed 271.29 times August 31 2026

Retail investors led the frenzy, oversubscribing their share by a huge 316.1 times.

The IPO aimed to raise ₹50.77 crore with shares priced at ₹85 to 90 each and is likely to commence on the BSE SME platform on September 3, 2026, where gray market buzz suggests a strong debut (shares are trading at a hefty premium).

Kwick's profit grew 57.8% to ₹13.5 crore in the year ended March 2026 and revenue soared to ₹105.7 crore, helping fuel all the excitement around its listing.