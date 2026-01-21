L'Oreal to invest ₹3,500cr in Hyderabad for global tech hub

French beauty giant L'Oreal has announced plans to set up its first global tech hub in Hyderabad . The move comes as part of the company's efforts to expand its digital and artificial intelligence capabilities from India. The new facility will be dedicated to beauty tech and will help develop and deploy digital platforms and AI-led solutions across L'Oreal's international businesses.

Hub focus Tech hub to focus on AI and digital technologies The Hyderabad tech hub will primarily focus on data, generative AI, and agentic AI. The facility is expected to create some 2,000 high-skilled jobs such as those for AI specialists, engineers, and data professionals. The project was announced after a meeting between L'Oreal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus and senior Telangana government officials at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos.

Investment details L'Oreal's investment to boost local technology ecosystem L'Oreal has committed to invest over ₹3,500 crore in the new tech hub by 2030. The company sees this as a major step in its long-term global technology and services roadmap. The partnership is being touted as a milestone under the 2026 India-France Year of Innovation, with the hub playing an important role in building tech solutions from India for global markets.

Government response Telangana government welcomes L'Oreal's investment Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy welcomed L'Oreal's investment, saying it aligns with the state government's long-term development roadmap. He said the project will create 2,000 high-value jobs and position Telangana as a global epicenter for AI and digital excellence. Special Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar added that the new facility complements the state's broader push to scale AI adoption across government and industry.

