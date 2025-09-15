L&T wins ₹5,000cr track-works contract for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a major contract from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. The deal, which falls in the ₹2,500 crore to ₹5,000 crore range, is for constructing 156 route kilometers (RKM) of high-speed ballastless track. This will be part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor project. The work will cover design, supply, and construction, as well as testing and commissioning of track works between BKC in Mumbai and Zaroli village in Gujarat.

Project details Second track-works package for L&T The contract also includes over 21km of underground track works and 135km on elevated viaduct sections. This is the second such package that L&T has won for the MAHSR project. In April 2022, NHSRCL awarded Package T3 (116km) from south of Vadodara city to Sabarmati depot to L&T. With this latest order, the company now accounts for over half of the total track works in MAHSR.

Tech adoption Use of Shinkansen J slab track technology L&T will use Japanese Shinkansen J Slab Track Technology for the track works, which can support speeds of up to 320km/h. The tech promises better ride quality, durability, and maintainability. "Our success in the T3 package involved rapid technology absorption, indigenization of plant and machinery," said S V Desai, Whole-time Director & Sr EVP (Civil Infrastructure), L&T, while commenting on this new order.