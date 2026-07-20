L&T has bagged 'mega' orders worth up to ₹15,000cr
What's the story
Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has announced that its Metals and Minerals vertical has bagged 'mega' orders from leading domestic companies. The contracts are worth between ₹10,000 crore and ₹15,000 crore. The first order is from a public sector unit (PSU) company that is India's largest ore producer. It is part of the company's expansion plan to achieve an iron ore production capacity of 100 million tons per annum (MTPA) by 2030.
Project details
First order from PSU company in Chhattisgarh
The PSU company has awarded L&T Package #BE-01C of the 18 MTPA Iron Ore Handling Plant in Chhattisgarh.
The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of a downhill conveyor system, screening plant, stockpile, yard equipment, rapid wagon loading systems (RWLS) and associated auxiliaries.
This contract highlights L&T's expertise in providing comprehensive solutions for large scale projects.
Second order
Second contract from another Navaratna PSU firm
The second contract secured by L&T is from another PSU Navaratna firm.
The company is expanding its steel plant in West Bengal from 2.5 MTPA to 7.1 MTPA.
L&T has bagged various design and build and plan packages for this project, further strengthening its position in the metals and minerals sector.
Ongoing collaboration
Ongoing collaboration with a leading private sector metals producer
L&T has also continued its association with a leading private sector metals producer. The company has bagged an EPC order from a zinc processing plant.
The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning as well as associated site services.
This ongoing collaboration further highlights L&T's strong presence in the minerals and metals EPC sector.