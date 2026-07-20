L&T has bagged 'mega' orders worth up to ₹15,000cr

The PSU company has awarded L&T Package #BE-01C of the 18 MTPA Iron Ore Handling Plant in Chhattisgarh.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of a downhill conveyor system, screening plant, stockpile, yard equipment, rapid wagon loading systems (RWLS) and associated auxiliaries.

This contract highlights L&T's expertise in providing comprehensive solutions for large scale projects.