Lace raises $40 million to redefine chipmaking with helium tech

Helium tech could revolutionize AI processor design

Lace is shaking up chipmaking with its helium atom beam lithography, a tech that uses a superfine 0.1-nanometer beam (way smaller than the industry standard) to build chips at atomic detail.

CEO Bodil Holst says this could help create AI processors that go beyond today's limits.

Imec's John Petersen also highlighted how this tech allows for unprecedented scaling of transistors.