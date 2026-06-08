Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan Attorneys adopt Dell AI assistant with NVIDIA
Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys (LKS), one of India's top law firms, just brought in Dell's AI legal assistant built using Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, to make its work quicker and smarter.
Now, LKS lawyers can access proprietary legal knowledge, regulatory updates, case laws, and statutes on demand, helping them deliver faster and more accurate advice to clients both in India and abroad.
LKS shifts to intelligence driven approach
With this upgrade, LKS is shifting from old-school research to an intelligence-driven approach.
Executive partner L Badri Narayanan says the AI brings the speed, security, and reliability needed for tough legal challenges.
Dell's Venkat Sitaram adds that its AI Factory sets a strong foundation for using AI responsibly at scale, so lawyers spend less time digging through data and more time helping people.