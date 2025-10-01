Lalbaba, CJ Darcl, Jerai Fitness file IPO papers with SEBI

Lalbaba Engineering plans to raise ₹630cr fresh plus ₹370cr from promoters selling shares; there's also a possible pre-IPO placement of up to ₹126cr. CJ Darcl is looking at a fresh issue of up to 2.64 crore shares and an offer for sale of about 99 lakh shares. Jerai Fitness will raise funds only through promoters selling about 44 lakh shares—no new capital coming in. All three aim to list on BSE and NSE.

What do these companies do?

Lalbaba Engineering (Kolkata-based since 2006) makes seamless tubes, rail systems, and forgings—most of its IPO funds will go into expanding its Haldia plant and paying down debt.

CJ Darcl Logistics (part of South Korea's CJ Logistics) offers tech-driven logistics and warehousing across India; it'll use its IPO money for new equipment and debt reduction too.

Jerai Fitness supplies gym equipment at home and abroad but won't get any cash from this IPO—it's just promoters selling their stake as the company itself will not receive any proceeds from the listing.