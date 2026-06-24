Lalitha Nataraj says BHIM will add credit cards, loans, NPS

BHIM transactions triple May 2026 ₹26,952cr

BHIM started as a simple payment app back in 2016, but has been leveling up fast: BHIM 3.0 rolled out in 2025.

The team's also integrating UPI tech with banks (starting with Canara Bank) to cut costs and add new functions.

Thanks to reward programs and merchant partnerships, transactions have more than tripled over the past year (May 2026 alone saw ₹26,952 crore processed), showing that more people across India are jumping on board.