Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO allotment expected today, check MUFG Intime

Shares were priced between ₹190 and ₹201, and the company aimed to raise ₹1,700 crore.

Big investors really went for it (QIBs subscribed 145.38 times), with strong demand from non-institutional and retail folks too.

Shares are set to list on August 24.

Most of the funds will help stock up 10 new stores and invest in inventory required to launch and stock these new outlets, plus cover general business needs.