Lalithaa Jewellery nets ₹508cr from 22 anchor investors ahead IPO

The IPO runs August 17-19, offering fresh shares of up to ₹1,200 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to ₹500 crore.

Shares are priced between ₹190-201, putting Lalithaa's value close to ₹11,250 crore.

Most of the money raised will go toward opening new stores, pretty cool for a brand that started back in 1985 in Chennai's T. Nagar and now deals in gold, silver, and diamond jewelry.