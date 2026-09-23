Lalithaa Jewellery stock rises 5% to ₹352.80 75% since IPO
Business
Lalithaa Jewellery's stock just shot up 5% to ₹352.80. It opened its 66th showroom in Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu.
That's a 36% jump in September 2026 and an impressive 75% gain since its IPO price: pretty big moves for the company.
Lalithaa Jewellery Q1 FY27 revenue +26%
Since April 2026, Lalithaa has added five new stores and posted a strong 26% revenue boost year over year for Q1 FY27.
Still, profits took a slight dip as stable gold prices affected margins.
To keep customers coming in, they're offering special discounts on gold value addition until September 30, 2026, showing they're staying nimble even as the market shifts.