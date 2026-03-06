Lam Research to invest $1.2 billion in Karnataka

Lam Research, a major US semiconductor equipment maker, is investing ₹10,000 crore (about $1.2 billion) in Karnataka. The move is part of India's big push to become a global chip-making hub with help from its ₹76,000 crore incentive plan.

Lam Research's role in India's chip ambitions Lam Research makes advanced tools for wafer processing and wiring up semiconductor devices—basically the tech that powers everything from laptops to EVs.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called this a "milestone" for India's chip ambitions and noted that several custom parts and high-precision components made by Indian suppliers have passed Lam's qualification cycle, which helps strengthen global supply chains.

India's booming chip demand and its implications With AI and smart tech booming, India's demand for chips could hit $63 billion (timeframe not specified in source).

Lam Research working with Indian suppliers means more opportunities here—and a stronger spot for India in the global chip game.