Lam Research to invest ₹10,000cr in 1st India silicon plant
Lam Research Corp. global supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and services, intends to invest approximately ₹10,000 crore over the next several years to set up its first silicon component plant in India.
This move aims to support customers worldwide as semiconductor complexity accelerates in the AI era.
Skill program to train up-to-60,000 students
The investment will roll out over several years and tap into India's research strengths while teaming up with local suppliers.
Lam has also launched the Lam Research Skill Development Program with IISc and the India Semiconductor Mission to train up to 60,000 students over the next several years on its virtual platform, opening doors for new jobs in engineering and manufacturing, and giving India's tech scene a serious global upgrade.