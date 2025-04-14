From cabin crew to Lamborghini India head—Tracing Nidhi Kaistha's journey
What's the story
Italian luxury car manufacturer, Lamborghini, has appointed Nidhi Kaistha as the new Head of Lamborghini India.
She will be responsible for managing sales, marketing, and after-sales operations in the country.
With over 25 years of experience in hospitality, aviation, and automotive sectors under her belt, Kaistha is expected to bring extensive expertise and leadership to this position.
Here's more about her.
Prior experience
Kaistha started as a cabin crew member
Kaistha began her career in 1997 as a cabin crew member with Jet Airways, later joining Gulf Air in a similar role.
She then transitioned to hospitality, working in sales roles at Hyatt and Shangri-La.
In 2007, she joined BMW India, where she spent over 15 years rising through the ranks, eventually leading sales for high-performance cars.
In March 2023, she moved to Porsche India as Regional Sales and Pre-Owned Cars Manager, before taking the helm at Lamborghini India.
Information
Kaistha holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Delhi University
Kaistha holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Delhi University, completed in 1996. She further pursued a diploma in Sales, Distribution, and Marketing Operations from the Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad, between 2000 and 2002.
Future growth
Lamborghini's confidence in Kaistha's strategic vision
Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director of Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific, was confident about Kaistha's strategic vision.
He said her wealth of experience in the automotive industry will drive further growth in India.
Scardaoni also highlighted India's immense growth potential for Lamborghini and their aim to strengthen their presence while delivering exceptional experiences to customers.
Expansion plans
Lamborghini's current operations and future plans in India
Currently, Lamborghini operates through three dealerships in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. The company serves a growing community of enthusiasts and customers in these cities.
Lamborghini is looking for opportunities to further expand its footprint in India and improve the customer experience.
Kaistha's appointment comes at a time when Lamborghini India is experiencing increased demand for its supercars. In 2024, the company sold a record 113 units in the country, marking a 10% increase over the previous year.