LAPL Automotive BSE SME listing opens ₹135 up 43.62%
Business
LAPL Automotive kicked off its BSE SME listing today with shares opening at ₹135, up 43.62% from the issue price of ₹94.
The excitement cooled quickly as profit-taking pushed shares down to ₹129, just above the lower price band.
By mid-morning, shares bounced back a bit to ₹131.01, still showing a solid gain but less than the initial jump.
LAPL Automotive IPO raised ₹15.36cr
The IPO raised ₹15.36 crore from new shares.
While gray market buzz had people hoping for a bigger premium (53.19%), the actual listing came in a bit lower at 43.62%.