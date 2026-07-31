LAPL Automotive opens IPO on August 6 to raise ₹32.4cr
Business
LAPL Automotive, a car parts maker from Aurangabad, is opening its IPO for public investment on August 6.
Shares are priced between ₹88 and ₹94, with the company aiming to raise up to ₹32.4 crore by offering 34.46 lakh new shares.
IPO proceeds fund plant and debt
The IPO closes on August 10, and shares will list on the BSE SME platform on August 13.
LAPL plans to use the funds for a new manufacturing plant, paying off debt, and general corporate needs.
The company saw profits jump 71.4% in the year ended March 2026 as it gears up to expand into making more auto lighting and electronic components in-house.