Large and midcap mutual funds post ₹4,321.32cr inflows, ₹3,53,143.25cr AUM
Business
Large and mid-cap mutual funds just had a strong month: net inflows hit ₹4,321.32 crore in June 2026, up nearly 32% from May.
The total assets managed by these funds now stand at ₹3,53,143.25 crore, showing solid growth compared to last year.
Mutual funds net nearly ₹24,000cr YTD
These funds have pulled in nearly ₹24,000 crore so far this year.
By SEBI rules, they split investments between large and mid-cap stocks for a mix of stability and growth.
Their average returns, about 15% over three years, have even outperformed the Nifty 50 TRI.
Axis Mutual Fund cuts domestic holdings
Axis Mutual Fund is tweaking its portfolio by reducing the number of domestic equity holdings and focusing more on auto components, industrial products, and selective global bets like AI.
This shows they're aiming for growth while staying balanced.