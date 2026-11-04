Larry Ellison says AI will not displace enterprise app developers
Business
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison wants everyone to relax. AI isn't coming for software companies' jobs.
At Oracle AI World, he shot down talk of a "SaaSpocalypse," saying businesses will still need commercial app developers to build full-featured, industry-specific apps, even as AI makes coding easier.
AI helps build tailored enterprise apps
Ellison believes existing enterprise applications today only covers part of what companies need, forcing them to use extra add-ons.
He sees AI stepping in to help create more complete, tailored solutions, like healthcare apps that can adapt to different rules and complex operations, regulations, and location-specific differences, while still keeping developers and vendors in the loop.