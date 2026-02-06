Larry Ellison's fortune drops $49 billion as AI shakes software

Musk, Zuckerberg also feel the pinch

It's not just Ellison feeling the pain. Tech giants like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg also lost billions as software stocks took their worst hit in recent years, with the S&P North American Software Index down 15% in January.

The shakeup shows how fast AI is changing the game for even the biggest names—and why everyone's watching what happens next.