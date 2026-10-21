Larsen and Toubro wins up to 5000cr Delhi-Amaravati contracts

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just scored major deals worth up to ₹5,000 crore to construct projects in Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.

In Delhi, they'll be building new Central Secretariat offices right on Kartavya Path, while in Andhra Pradesh they're set to design-and-build two massive office towers on either side of the Amaravati Qunatum Computing Centre at Amaravati.