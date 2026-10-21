Larsen and Toubro wins up to 5000cr Delhi-Amaravati contracts
Business
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just scored major deals worth up to ₹5,000 crore to construct projects in Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.
In Delhi, they'll be building new Central Secretariat offices right on Kartavya Path, while in Andhra Pradesh they're set to design-and-build two massive office towers on either side of the Amaravati Qunatum Computing Centre at Amaravati.
Seven-floor Delhi offices 47-story Amaravati towers
In Delhi, L&T will put up two government buildings with seven floors each (think a huge 32.8 lakh square feet of workspace), finishing in just two years and then handling upkeep for five more.
Down south in Amaravati, the plan is even taller: two 47-story towers covering 37.5 lakh square feet.