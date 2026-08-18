Larsen & Toubro lands up to ₹15,000cr Chennai AI center
Business
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just landed a huge contract worth up to ₹15,000 crore with U.S.-based Together AI to build an AI data center in Chennai.
The new facility will pack in about 10,000 NVIDIA B300 GPUs, making it a serious player in India's growing AI scene and marking L&T's big entry into tech infrastructure.
Larsen & Toubro to invest ₹5,000cr
Beyond the data center, L&T is investing about ₹5,000 crore over five years into its new Electronic Products & Systems business and exploring cool areas like semiconductors, battery storage, and green hydrogen.
All these moves show L&T is shifting from classic engineering to building smart tech solutions for the next decade.