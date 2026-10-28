Larsen & Toubro launches 52MW AI data center in Chennai
Business
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is stepping up its AI game in Chennai by building a massive new 52-megawatt data center at L&T's Kancheepuram campus.
The project, launched on October 28, is designed to boost India's digital infrastructure and support the growing demand for powerful AI computing.
L&T center uses cooling and renewables
This new center will use advanced cooling and renewable energy to handle next-generation tech workloads.
Prashant Chiranjive Jain, Vyoma. AI's managing director, called it "a significant step" for India's digital future.
Plus, with recent projects like deploying 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs for Together AI, L&T is quickly becoming a major player in India's expanding AI scene.