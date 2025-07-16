Larsen & Toubro shares bounce back from day's low

L&T's Q4 and FY25 performance

Even with some market uncertainty, L&T ended FY25 strong—Q4 revenue jumped to ₹74,392 crore (up from ₹67,079 crore last year), and net profit climbed to ₹6,133 crore.

For the full year, revenue hit over ₹2.55 lakh crore and profit reached nearly ₹17,687 crore, showing the company's resilience even when investor moods were shaky earlier this month.