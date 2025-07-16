Next Article
Larsen & Toubro shares bounce back from day's low
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares saw a small boost, hitting ₹3,512 recently.
The buzz is building as the company gears up for a key board meeting on July 29 to review its Q1 FY26 financial results.
L&T also recently announced a final dividend of ₹34 per share, effective from June 3.
L&T's Q4 and FY25 performance
Even with some market uncertainty, L&T ended FY25 strong—Q4 revenue jumped to ₹74,392 crore (up from ₹67,079 crore last year), and net profit climbed to ₹6,133 crore.
For the full year, revenue hit over ₹2.55 lakh crore and profit reached nearly ₹17,687 crore, showing the company's resilience even when investor moods were shaky earlier this month.