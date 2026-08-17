Larsen & Toubro wins over $1.8bn Middle East offshore contract
Business
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just scored a huge contract, over $1.8 billion, to build major offshore facilities in the Middle East.
This is one of the biggest projects of its kind in the region and highlights how energy investment is ramping up for the future.
Fabrication at L&T advanced manufacturing centers
A big chunk of the fabrication activities will happen at L&T's advanced manufacturing centers, showing off their cutting-edge skills.
T Madhava Das from L&T shared that pulling off something this complex takes serious engineering know-how and teamwork.
With a strong track record on tough global projects, this win really underscores the growing investments being made to meet future energy demand.