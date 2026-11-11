Larsen & Toubro wins up to ₹2,500cr Noida Metro contract
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just scored a significant contract, worth up to ₹2,500 crore, to build a 15.1-kilometer elevated stretch for the Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension.
This new line will connect Botanical Garden with Noida Sector-142 and run all the way to Boraki, making commutes smoother across key parts of Noida.
The whole thing is set to be finished in about three years.
Adds 10 stations, links Delhi Metro
The project includes 10 new elevated stations, with architectural finishes, and will push the total Noida-Greater Noida metro network past 61km.
Once complete, it'll link up with Delhi Metro's Magenta and Blue lines at Botanical Garden and connect to the upcoming Multi-Modal Hub at Boraki, improving regional connectivity and commuter accessibility.