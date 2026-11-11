Larsen & Toubro wins up to ₹2,500cr Noida Metro contract

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just scored a significant contract, worth up to ₹2,500 crore, to build a 15.1-kilometer elevated stretch for the Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension.

This new line will connect Botanical Garden with Noida Sector-142 and run all the way to Boraki, making commutes smoother across key parts of Noida.

The whole thing is set to be finished in about three years.