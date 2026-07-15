Laser Power and Infra IPO opens July 16 at ₹203-₹214
Business
Laser Power & Infra is hitting the stock market on Thursday, July 16, with shares priced between ₹203 and ₹214.
The IPO was a hot ticket: big investors oversubscribed by 92.25 times, while retail investors jumped in 6.59 times over their quota.
Clearly, there's a lot of buzz around this debut.
Allotments finalized shares by July 15
If you applied for shares, allotments were finalized on July 14 and you'll see them in your demat account by Wednesday, July 15 (or get your refund if you missed out).
The company plans to raise ₹742 crore, most of it going to pay off debt.
Plus, the gray market premium hints at a strong start: shares could list at around ₹258, which is over 20% higher than the top price band.